Home in Fond du Lac deemed uninhabitable following fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has deemed a home uninhabitable following a fire on Tuesday.

The fire department said in a news release they got the call shortly after 9 a.m. for a house on fire at 390 Tompkins Street.

Firefighters said it took about three hours to control the fire. It caused extensive damage to the entire home. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Firefighters said everyone in the home got out safely.

Fond du Lac Police, Alliant Energy, Fond du Lac Water Utility, and the Red Cross provided assistance.