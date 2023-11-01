Hidden tunnels filled with mystery: Fond du Lac's Octagon House holds century of intrigue

The Octagon House in Fond du Lac is known as the second-most haunted house in Wisconsin.

It is said to have been built by the second mayor of Fond du Lac.

The home is filled with secret tunnels and hideaways.

Video shows why the house holds so much mystery.

This 167-year-old Fond du lac Home has more than a few surprises hidden inside.

I’m your Fond du Lac neighborhood reporter Margaret Cahill at the Octagon House, which is known as the second most haunted house in the state.

“People have heard or seen, you know, things that are a little bit different. You know, kind of those touches or those whispers of air or scents.”

Tracy Qualmann calls herself an “unofficial ghost hunter” and often explores haunted places with others who share her interest.

And the Octagon House definitely has some interesting history, complete with several ghost stories over the years.

“They used to hold seances in here.”

It’s now home to Walton Recovery House for men.

“People will still stop and say, you know, ‘Is it really haunted? Is there… we get questions about it all the time.”

Timothy St. John—who owns the Walton House— says the house was built in 1856 by Fond du Lac’s second mayor, who was afraid of attacks from Native Americans.

He built lots of secret passageways so he and his family could escape if needed.

“So down in the cellar… you have a wine rack here… but behind the wine rack…is a tunnel that goes to the next building."

But at Walton recovery center, St. John says they haven’t had many paranormal encounters.

We had a couple bats come through.

As for Qualmann, she says she enjoys the history of the home and hopes to tour it and all of its potential hauntings one day.

"I'm not afraid if, you know, if I feel like I'm getting touched by something."

The men living here say they may have had a few doors open and shut without explanation.

So for now, it seems the mysteries of the Octagon House may have to remain hidden inside its secret passageways.

In Fond du Lac, I'm Margaret Cahill, NBC 26.