Green Bay man arrested following 13-mile car chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old Green Bay man was arrested following a car chase that lasted for nearly 13 miles in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding after 2 a.m. on I-41 northbound at Highway 151 in the town of Fond du Lac. But the vehicle sped up to try and get away from law enforcement.

Deputies said the vehicle eventually hit a raised median and a ditch on Highway N at Highway 41. The suspect then ran away and was arrested a short time later during a foot chase. Authorities said nobody else was in the vehicle during the car chase.

Deputies are referring charges of:



Vehicle operator flee and elude officers

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Driving with a restricted controlled substance

The sheriff's office said the suspect is currently on probation through the State Department of Corrections for vehicle operator flee and eluding officers. He also has prior convictions for disorderly conduct, driving without a valid license and vehicle operator flee and eluding officers, the release said. Law enforcement discovered illegal drugs while searching the car.

The suspect avoided spike strips during the chase. But deputies said a squad car and a semi-truck inadvertently got flat tires after driving through the strips.

Nobody was injured in the chase.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac EMS and town of Eldorado First Responders assisted the sheriff's office.