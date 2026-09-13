Grease fire displaces resident at Fond du Lac apartment on North Seymour Street

A grease fire caused significant damage to a kitchen and displaced a resident at a Fond du Lac apartment Saturday evening.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 388 N. Seymour St., apartment G, at approximately 5:57 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2026. Crews arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front of the apartment and located a fire in the kitchen involving a pan on the stove, which they quickly extinguished.

The fire was caused by grease in a pan left on a burner after cooking. The burner had been left on, causing the grease to ignite.

The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. Working smoke detectors alerted the resident, who attempted to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher before crews arrived but was unable to fully put it out.

The kitchen sustained significant damage, and the resident was displaced as a result.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said the incident highlights the importance of safe cooking habits and functioning smoke detectors. The department encouraged residents to remain attentive while cooking and to ensure all cooking appliances are turned off when no longer in use.

Officials said the working smoke detectors allowed the resident to take action and contact emergency services early, potentially preventing the fire from growing significantly before being discovered.

