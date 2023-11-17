Gearing up for gun deer season: Hunters preparing for opening weekend

Gun deer season begins Saturday, November 17.

Hunters are preparing for the season, and one hunting store manager said ammunition is hard to come by this year.

Video shows more on how hunters are preparing this year.

Tomorrow begins the opening weekend of gun deer hunting season here in Wisconsin.

I’m your Fond du Lac neighborhood reporter Margaret Cahill and hunters here tell me they’ve been looking forward to this weekend all year.

“I think it’s something that the whole state gears up for ever year,” Bill Vine, a hunter and manager at Rippn-Lips here in Fond du Lac.

Rippn-Lips is an outdoors and hunting store, and Vine says they have been extremely busy this week, especially when it comes to selling one hunting essential.

“That's been the biggest thing guys are looking for: ammunition for their deer rifles that they haven't pulled out since last year and they realized that they're low on ammunition,” Vine said.

Vine says ammunition is particularly hard to come by this year.

“Just the COVID years had the manufacturing of it down,” Vine said.

VIne also says many hunters are looking for lightweight orange clothes, a change from the heavier clothing they needed for the colder season last year.

And vine says he’ll be heading up north for the weekend right after work.

“I have a few big bucks that I saw with a bow. . . they were just a little out of range so this is a little time to make it up with a rifle,” Vine said.

Gun deer season runs until November 26th.

In Fond du Lac, I’m Margaret Cahill, NBC 26.