From dinner to decorations: Staying fire aware during the holidays

FOND DU LAC — As many northeast Wisconsin residents begin the long process of preparing their Thanksgiving meal for family and friends, the holiday is also a reminder of the dangers present in the kitchen.

Jason Roberts is the Fond du Lac division chief of community risk reduction. He says that two of the three biggest days for cooking fires are thanksgiving and the day before.

"It's a busy time of year where people are gathering with friends and family and that's part of the distraction away from that cook doing the cooking that might take them away from their attention to the stove," said Roberts.

He says that whether frying, grilling, or using an oven, there are a few key things to keep in mind.

"We want to make sure that we keep the burners at a good cooking temperature, we're not turning them on high to try to speed up the process," said Roberts.

Roberts says that frying turkeys has become more popular in recent years, but this method isn't without risk. Finding a level surface for the frier is important when prepping a turkey.

"Instead of starting with putting the grease in right away using water to judge to help indicate how much liquid you should put in that container," said Roberts.

Up the road in North Fond du Lac, fire chief Jake Flaherty says they're beginning their green wreath initiative to keep residents aware of the risk this time of year.

"Keep our citizens aware of the fire danger especially during the holiday season. We have Christmas lights, a lot of cooking going on, family gatherings," said Flaherty.

The wreath at the fire station is decorated with green lights. For each fire that occurs, a bulb turns red. The goal is to keep as many of the green bulbs on as possible.

"A lot of it is the extension cords it's putting up Christmas lights with frayed wires or damaged wires," said Flaherty.

Local fire departments including Green Bay, Appleton, and Fond du Lac are also taking part in the green wreath initiative for the holiday season.