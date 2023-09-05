Friends reflect on fatal motorcycle crash

Video shows the memorial standing at Van Dyne Road and Subway Road for the DeLaps.

Investigators say a vehicle failed to stop at a stop-sign and the motorcycle that Pamela and Paul DeLap were riding on hit the vehicle.

They say Paul was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. They say Pamela was wearing a helmet, but she died later at a nearby hospital.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Through social media and making contact with people who personally knew the DeLap's it's evident that they've left their mark on the community. I'm Katlyn Holt and I had the chance to speak with some of their friends, who shared their thoughts on the couple.

"I have known Paul and Pam for a little over ten to twelve years," said Beuk.

Ginger Beuk made a stop at the corner of Van Dyne Road and Subway Road in the Township of Friendship.

That's where the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the deadly crash happened Friday night.

Beuk lost her friend, Pamela, when investigators say a vehicle failed to stop at a stop-sign and the motorcycle that Pamela and Paul DeLap were riding on hit the vehicle.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Fond du Lac woman was driving the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

They say Paul was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

They say Pamela was wearing a helmet, but she died later at a nearby hospital.

Beuk took time to remember her friend, Pam.

"The loving spirit she has and the compassion and fierce advocacy for people with disabilities," said Beuk.

Beuk worked with Pamela at the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. She said they worked on many projects together in that time.

Paul was the Winnebago County Highway Foreman.

"Paul's dedication to his family and to his work and community service. That'll be missed here, and I’ll miss the inspiration that is for me," said Warner.

Other friends, Noel Marshall and Bob Warner, made the drive from Tennessee. They had visited the DeLap's about a week ago and heard the news forty-eight hours after getting home.

"We're back here to support the family," said Marshall.

Winnebago county executive Jon Doemel released a statement reading in part quote:

"On behalf of the Winnebago county government and citizens, we remember the DeLaps for their years of service to our county," -- "Paul had been a dedicated employee of our highway department since 1991 and eventually elevated to the position of paving foreman. Pam was a fierce advocate for people with disabilities..."

The love for Pamela and Paul is evident near the scene of where the accident happened, you can see flowers, notes, and pictures decorate the stop sign.

The statement from the Winnebago County Executive's office said that the county is working to display DeLap's truck as a temporary memorial for their colleague and Paul’s coworkers have started the memorial at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Subway Road.