Former school resource officer held on $100,000 bond for bestiality charges in Fond du Lac County

Posted at 6:04 PM, Apr 24, 2024
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Steven Rosales, a 34-year-old former school resource officer at Kewaskum High School, is being held on a $100,000 bond in Fond du Lac County for charges related to bestiality.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosales had sexual relations with his family dog and sent photographs and descriptions of the acts to another person over text messages.

Prosecutors said law enforcement discovered these messages while investigating Rosales for charges in Washington County. He is charged with several felonies for sexual misconduct with a student at Kewaskum High School while he was working as a school resource officer there.

Rosales will appear in court again in Fond du Lac County on May 31.

