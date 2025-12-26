Former Ripon police K9 Rony dies after nine years of service

RIPON (NBC 26) — A former K9 with the Ripon Police Department has passed away.

In a Facebook post the Ripon PD announced the death of former K9 Rony, who served the community for nine years before retiring in November 2024.

RIPON POLICE DEPARTMENT K9 Rony posing for his portrait.

K9 Rony served from 2015 until his retirement last year after experiencing health-related setbacks.

During his tenure as a K9 officer, Rony assisted not only the Ripon community but also surrounding jurisdictions with numerous incidents, including narcotics investigations, missing persons searches and officer safety-related issues.

RIPON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The police department said K9 Rony created a bond between the community and police through his excellent work and interactions with community members, helping to personalize the badge.

RIPON POLICE DEPARTMENT

"We want to acknowledge and honor K9 Rony for his service to our community," the department stated.

The department asked the community to keep retired handler Officer Hanke and his family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of Rony, who was part of their family.

RIPON POLICE DEPARTMENT Good dog.

"God Speed 'Good Boy!'" the department said in tribute to the fallen K9.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.