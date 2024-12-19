Former FDL city council member and restaurant owner indicted on arson, fraud charges

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Former Fond du Lac City Council member and restaurant owner Arletta Allen was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges, including arson, wire fraud and making false statements to law enforcement, according to Gregory Haanstad, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges Allen “maliciously damaged” the restaurant “A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen” in Fond du Lac on or about Oct. 10, 2021. Prosecutors say Allen attempted to commit fraud against Germantown Mutual Insurance Company by setting fire to the restaurant and trying to seek insurance money for losses.

If convicted, Allen could serve a maximum of 55 years in prison.