Former basketball pro hosts golf outing for Salvation Army

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A former professional basketball player in Fond du Lac is using her passion for a different sport to give back to the community.

Chery Mohr played at the University of Arkansa before being drafted into the WABA and playing professionally in Columbus, Ohio.

After her professional basketball career, Mohr took up golf, and this weekend, she’s hosting a golf outing to raise money for the Salvation Army.

“We just want to help out the Salvation Army as much as possible because they're in the trenches every day, dealing with those that are going through difficult times,” Mohr said. “And we're trying to give them the resources to do that.”

The outing is on Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Mohr says they expect several hundred people to attend.

People looking to support the cause can register for the event, sponsor a hole, or enter the raffle.