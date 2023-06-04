Fond of 'Vettes? Corvette owners drove around Lake Winnebago in 52nd annual event Sunday

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Anyone near Lake Winnebago between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday might have noticed a large procession of cars.

But not just any cars.

The 52nd annual Fond De Vettes group of Corvette owners and enthusiasts gathered to meet and raise money for charities, starting out from the Holiday dealership in Fond du Lac.

Halfway through the loop, the group made a pit stop at Waverly Beach in Menasha,filling the Waverly Beach Bar and Grill parking lot with cars old and new.

One of the Corvettes was a '54 model. Corvettes were first made in 1953.

Fond De Vettes President Jim Wolfe said the number of cars in the event was counted to be about 207.

“Corvettes are one of those viruses you can't get rid of. Once you get one, you gotta get another one,” Wolfe smiled.

There is a lot of history and tradition that's been built up over the seven decades that Corvettes have been around. One of those traditions has become an action that many of us do on a daily basis now.

Waving began as a greeting among 'Vette drivers, and it's an action that persists today.

“Every Corvette should be waving to each other, from old until new,” Corvette owner Elizabeth Kelling said.

The event was one of fun with friends in wonderful weather, but it also generated donations to meaningful causes.

“We take donations down in Fond du Lac before we take off – and it's either canned food or cash donations – and all that money goes to the Salvation Army food bank," said Wolfe. "And then also at the event back down at Holiday out in Fond du Lac, we sell raffle tickets, 50/50 Tickets, and so, somebody can win a lot of money but also all the money that gets raised goes to the Solution Center in Fond du Lac.”

Participants came out for the beautiful weather, neighborly fundraising, and one more thing.

“It's fun. Having a Corvette, driving a Corvette, is fun,” Wolfe said.

“Since I was a kid I always wanted to have one,” said Corvette owner Bob Borkowski.

Anyone interested in participating in future events can find more information at the Fond De Vettes website.