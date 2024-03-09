Fond du Lac woman charged with homicide in connection with drug deal gone wrong

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Annaka Trudell, a 20-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with use of force in connection with the death of 33-year-old Ashley Calo.

The criminal complaint describes the incident as "a drug deal that went bad."

Video shows details on the charges.

The homicide allegedly happened outside a car where Calo’s son was sitting.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudell met up with 33-year-old Ashley Calo to get drugs, and Trudell allegedly told detectives she planned on taking the drugs without paying.

Details in the criminal complaint indicate Calo’s three-year-old son was in the car. A witness said Calo had blue fentanyl pills that looked like Percocet.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudell told police a physical fight broke out, and she stabbed Calo with a knife.

Police say that when they told Trudell that Calo was dead, she responded by sobbing and said “I didn’t mean to kill her.”

According to an autopsy, Calo had fentanyl, cocaine, thc, methamphetamine, and amphetamine in her urine.

The criminal complaint says 21-year-old Dawson Miller admitted to setting up the deal and told Trudell to take knives for protection. But, Miller allegedly told detectives he didn’t know Trudell was planning to rob Calo.

After the incident, the criminal complaint alleges Miller told detectives he helped Trudell hide but didn’t realize she had killed someone until shortly after she was arrested.

Miller is charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with use of force and harboring or aiding a felon.

If Miller is convicted on every count, he could face decades in prison. Miller faces life in prison.

Both Miller and Trudell will appear in court March 8 for a preliminary hearing.

