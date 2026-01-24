Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Fond du Lac woman arrested following investigation into child's death

Posted

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police have arrested a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman following an extensive investigation into a child's death.

Police say on December 5, 2025 at about 1 a.m. officers were called to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, following a report of a deceased 12-year-old child who had been taken to the Emergency Department.

Officers from the police department and detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. They worked with multiple partner agencies during the investigation.

On January, 23, 2026 at about 1:45 p.m. officers arrested a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman on a charge of Child Neglect Causing Death. She is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting formal charges.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids