Fond du Lac woman arrested following investigation into child's death

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police have arrested a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman following an extensive investigation into a child's death.

Police say on December 5, 2025 at about 1 a.m. officers were called to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, following a report of a deceased 12-year-old child who had been taken to the Emergency Department.

Officers from the police department and detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. They worked with multiple partner agencies during the investigation.

On January, 23, 2026 at about 1:45 p.m. officers arrested a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman on a charge of Child Neglect Causing Death. She is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting formal charges.

No further information is being released at this time.