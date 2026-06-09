Fond du Lac Superintendent recommends school consolidation, closure

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Matt Steinbarth on Monday recommended that the district’s board of education consolidate two schools and close another.

Steinbarth opened his recommendation by noting the district’s recent financial hardships.

“The reason why we’re at this spot right now is after two failed referendums,” Steinbarth said. “The first, we reduced about 70 staff. This last year, again, we have another 30 staff we had to reduce.”

Steinbarth recommends consolidating STEM Academy with Woodworth Middle School and closing Roberts Elementary School.

“We believe we can consolidate the functions of STEM and Woodworth into one facility, allowing both schools to continue operating and focusing while sharing the Woodworth facility.”

He also noted that STEM Academy high school students would have easier access to Marian University and Moraine Park Technical College.

Since 2005, Roberts Elementary has experienced the steepest enrollment loss of any elementary school in the district, Steinbarth said. The school also has the lowest current enrollment, with 261 students, and the highest net out-migration rate at 21 percent.

Fond du Lac School Board Treasurer Mark Henschel said the consolidation would happen regardless of the referendum’s failure, as the district is down 1,300 students.

“This was happening either way. This was not because of that,” Henschel said.

Board members said the recommended changes would take effect in the 2027‑28 school year.

