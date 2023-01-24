Fond du Lac School District offering support for students after fatal crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac School District is offering support to students after a fatal car accident involving three Fond du Lac county teens.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office, deputies with the Fond du Lac county Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Raft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.

Three 16-year-olds were in the car. One teen was declared dead at the scene, and another was airlifted to Thedacare Medical Center for treatment.

The Fond du Lac School District offered counseling for students over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the high school had counselors and clergy available to students from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig said the district plans to continue support for students this week.

“We're ready to go to support kids… we can really provide additional support, maybe in one-on-one counseling sessions for students at the high school,” Fleig said. “I think the most important thing right now is for us is to be empathetic, and be understanding as well as be flexible with what our students need at this point.”

The high school was closed Monday for a staff records and work day, and students will return to school on Tuesday.

