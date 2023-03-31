FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Salvation Army warming shelter closing for the season on Saturday.

People can stay at the Fond du Lac Salvation Army’s warming shelter any evening from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., where they can find a warm meal, a bed for the night and a shower.

But this shelter is closing for the season on April 1, leaving many people to look for other options.

“It breaks my heart because I'm concerned for these people,” said Julie Hooper with the Salvation Army. “You get to know a woman then you know, it's like okay, now what do they do.”

Hooper said for many people who stay there, the next steps for them to find a warm place can be challenging.

The Salvation Army will continue to offer resources through their food pantry and programs to help people find housing.

“We will get money with security deposits and rent… we will help them with electric bills if they need help,” Hooper said.

The organization is looking for additional donations and volunteers to help those in need while the shelter is closed for the summer.

Hooper also encourages those in the community to give homeless people a chance when looking for jobs or apartments for rent.