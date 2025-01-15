Fond du Lac Police responds to 2 accidental gun discharges in 1 day

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police in Fond du Lac are investigating two separate gun accidents that took place on Sunday and Tuesday, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

On Sunday, just before 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Mihill Avenue for reports of a 20-year-old who had shot himself in the hand with a gun.

According to the release, the man had disassembled a gun, and in the process of assembling it again, a loaded magazine was accidentally inserted and the man shot his own hand. Fond du Lac Police officers confirmed the exterior wall in the home absorbed the bullet and it did not exit the building, police say.

Just after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Fond du Lac Police officers responded to the 500 block of Grove Street for reports of a 27-year-old who had fired a round of a gun through his bedroom wall when preparing the weapon for storage.

“In under 40 hours we responded to two accidental discharges of a handgun," Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said. "While I am relieved that the injuries sustained in the incidents were not life-threatening, these serve as a reminder of the importance of firearm safety."

"Firearm safety is non-negotiable," Goldstein continued. "Accidental discharges, particularly when handling or cleaning firearms can result in serious consequences. By following essential fundamental rules of firearms safety like treating every firearm as if it’s loaded, keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and keeping your finger off the trigger will prevent avoidable accidents."

According to police, the bullet exited the exterior wall but officers did not find any damage to the house next door.