Fond du Lac police recover 4 stolen firearms, make multiple arrests in vehicle theft investigation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac police have recovered 4 stolen firearms and made multiple arrests following a coordinated investigation into a series of vehicle entries and thefts throughout the city.

The investigation began on July 5, 2026, when Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Marr Street for a report of juveniles entering a vehicle and damaging a cellular phone. During that investigation, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and held in secure detention for possession of a stolen firearm. Information developed by Officers and Detectives indicated the juvenile may also have been connected to several recent vehicle entries and thefts occurring throughout the City of Fond du Lac.

As the investigation progressed, Detectives and Officers identified additional suspects and obtained a search warrant for a residence at 681 S. Main Street, Apartment 2. On July 14, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., FDLPD executed the search warrant, recovering stolen property that further linked multiple individuals to the ongoing investigation.

Additional investigative efforts led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. He was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen firearm related to the July 5 investigation.

Detectives then developed information indicating additional suspects and stolen property were located in Beaver Dam. With assistance from the Beaver Dam Police Department, Officers located and arrested a 17-year-old male, who was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm.

Following that arrest, Beaver Dam Police Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver Dam, resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old female, who was transported to the Dodge County Jail on a probation/parole hold related to the investigation. During that operation, Officers recovered two additional firearms that had been stolen from the City of Fond du Lac.

In total, this investigation has resulted in the recovery of four (4) stolen firearms, along with additional stolen property connected to the recent vehicle entry and theft investigations.

"These arrests and the recovery of stolen firearms are the direct result of persistent investigative work and strong partnerships with our neighboring law enforcement agencies," said Lieutenant Nick Hahn. "By working together and following every lead, we were able to identify those responsible, recover dangerous stolen firearms, and make our community safer."

"We also appreciate our residents who continue to report suspicious activity," Hahn added. "Community partnerships remain one of the most effective tools we have in preventing crime and protecting our neighborhoods."

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department thanks the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, and Waupun Police Department for their assistance throughout this investigation.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time pending initial appearances in Circuit Court.

The Fond du Lac Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant by locking their vehicles, removing valuables, and immediately reporting suspicious activity. These simple steps, combined with timely reporting, play a critical role in preventing vehicle entries and thefts.

Anyone with information regarding recent vehicle entries or thefts is asked to contact Detective Chris Deering at 920-322-3723

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.