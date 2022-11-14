Fond du Lac Police investigating suspicious death

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a 51-year-old Fond du Lac female.

In a release from the department, officers responded to a welfare call in the 0-100 block of E. Merrill Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:15 a.m. when they found a 51-year-old female resident who was deceased inside her residence.

Detectives are leading an active investigation.

The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Community assistance is being sought by the Fond du Lac Police Department, anyone with information related to this incident or is believed to have information is asked to contact Detective Kristina Meilahn at 920-322-3713 or at kmeilahn@fdl.wi.gov.

Anonymous callers can use the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740.

The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages, no further information has been released at this time.