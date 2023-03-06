Fond du Lac police investigating shots fired incident

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident after a car and detached garage received damage in the 200 block of Doty Street.

Officers were first dispatched to the area of West Follett Street and Doty Street on March 3 at 11:16 p.m. for a report of possible gunshots coming from the area. FDLPD Officers were unable to locate any potential witnesses after searching the area.

The following morning, officials report that at approximately 10:31 a.m. on March 4, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Doty Street for property damage to a detached garage and a vehicle consistent with being struck by bullets.

After canvassing the area, handgun casings in the 0 - 100 block of West Follet Street were located. Additionally, evidence from the property damage in the 200 block of Doty Street was found.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reports that as of March 6, no injuries have been reported due to this incident.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information related to this incident, contact Detective Vance Henning at 920-322-3725.

The investigation into the incident is in the preliminary stages and remains active. Further details and information have not been released at this time.