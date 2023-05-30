Fond du Lac Police investigating possible shots fired

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police are investigating possible gunshots fired around the 100 block of East 3rd street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police were not able to find any evidence during the overnight hours, but did find a few handgun casings when they surveyed the 0-100 block of East 2nd Street area in daylight.

There are currently no reports of injuries or property damage from the alleged shooting incident.

Law enforcement will be back in the area today looking for additional evidence and video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or the Crime alert line at 920-322-3740.