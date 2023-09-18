Fond du Lac police investigate shots fired incident

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac police are investigating a shots fired incident that they said occurred around 11:11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of E. 2nd Street and S. Park Avenue.

Officers spoke to several people who heard the gunshots and found several handgun casings near the intersection.

A 20-year-old Wausau man was detained and brought to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He faces weapon-related charges.

There were no reported injuries or property damage from the gunshots.

Police are still investigating this incident.