Fond du Lac Police find $65,000 in cash after car chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After a car chase with two burglary suspects, Fond du Lac Police said they uncovered thousands of dollars in cash and a large amount of marijuana.

On Monday, at 6:10 p.m. the City of Fond du lac Police Department responded to a burglary complaint in the 100 block of S. Portland Street. Security video helped police identify a suspected vehicle.

On Tuesday, police spotted the vehicle and conducted surveillance on it while working on getting a search warrant. Police said two people got into the vehicle and drove off while police followed. Police conducted a traffic stop, but as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away.

The vehicle pursuit reached speeds of approximately 80 MPH, police said. The suspect vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Streblow Drive about two miles from the original stop. The suspects were taken into custody.

The driver, a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was initially held on a warrant through Probation and Parole, and the passenger, a 48-year-old Fond du Lac man, was initially held on a probation hold.

Subsequently, FDLPD Detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Russell Street, where the vehicle was first spotted.

FDLPD Detectives found nearly $56,000 in cash in the suspect vehicle and nearly $9,000 in cash on one of the occupants of the vehicle. Police said a handgun was also located in the suspect vehicle. Police also found more than three pounds of marijuana and evidence of the initial burglary.

FDLPD anticipates criminal charges of burglary, fleeing/eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver to be forthcoming.