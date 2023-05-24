Fond du Lac Police contiune shots fired investigation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is continuing investigations into a shots-fired incident that was first reported Tuesday night.

Police report they responded to the area of South Main Street and East Pioneer Road for a report of possible gunshots coming from the area at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

When searching the area, officers said they were unable to locate any potential witnesses and there was no report of injuries or property damage at the time.

Officers were able to locate handgun casings in the area around Pioneer Pit Stop BP later in the night.

As of Wednesday, May 24, police say there remain no reported injuries from the incident.

Fond du Lac Police were back in the area Wednesday morning to re-canvass for any additional evidence and search video surveillance available of the incident.

Police ask those that have information related to the incident or believe they have information, to contact the department at 920-906-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740.

An investigation into the incident is in the preliminary stage and remains active.