Fond du Lac Police arrest man wanted in connection to several ongoing criminal investigations

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police arrested a wanted felon Monday after a 90-minute standoff at a home.

Police say they observed a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man in the 100 block of Hamilton Place wanted in connection to several ongoing criminal investigations along with a felony probation and parole warrant. When officers found him, the suspect ran inside a home.

Police say the people inside the home were not cooperative, and a standoff ensued. Authorities set up a perimeter and used a drone during the incident.

After about 90 minutes, the suspect surrendered and was arrested. The man is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County jail.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect was released from jail in December 2023 and has since become a person of interest in two thefts, a burglary, and a sexual assault.

Officers spotted the suspect on his bicycle on July 20 near Hamilton Park. Despite a foot chase, the suspect got away.