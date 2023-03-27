Fond du Lac pedestrian hit, killed by Colorado driver

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man was killed Saturday afternoon in Fond du Lac County after being hit by a driver from Colorado.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post release, agencies responded to a crash at 3:03 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, on I-41 at State Highway 23.

Officials say the crash involved a single vehicle that hit a pedestrian while traveling northbound on I-41. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash to happen, the incident kept I-41 northbound lanes closed for several hours as multiple agencies investigated the scene, including the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The victim, a 29-year-old, has been identified as Jordan Damian King from Fond du Lac, and the driver, a 45-year-old male has been identified as Rustam Kasimov from Aurora Colorado.

Further details on the incident have yet to be released at this time.