Fond du Lac man surrenders after overnight domestic violence investigation

UPDATE #2: Fond du Lac police say they took a 43-year-old man into custody following a domestic violence investigation that began overnight at a tavern.

According to police, officers were first dispatched to The Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a domestic violence incident. However, the suspect left before authorities arrived.

Officers interviewed a 37-year-old victim who had been assaulted and learned the incident at the tavern was not isolated, but part of a pattern of previously unreported abuse. Police say that information led investigators to determine the suspect posed an elevated risk.

Police later located the suspect at a residence in the 100 block of Hamilton Place. Officers established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the man, who repeatedly refused commands to leave the home, police said.

Because of the nature of the investigation and reports that firearms may have been inside the residence, police deployed specialized resources, including armored vehicles, SWAT officers, crisis negotiators, K-9 units, drones and robotic technology.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby residents while officers secured the area and evacuated neighbors as a precaution.

The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

UPDATE: Fond du Lac Police say a suspect was taken into custody, and the shelter in place has been lifted after an active incident on Hamilton Place.

A large police presence will still be seen in the area as officers clear the scene, police add.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police in Fond du Lac say there is an active incident in the 100 block of Hamilton Place Friday morning. Residents in that block are asked to shelter in place and others to avoid the immediate area.

Police say this is incident is isolated to one home and does not involve surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as more information becomes available.