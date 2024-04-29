Fond du Lac man sentenced to 15 years for drunk driving crash that killed wife, brother-in-law

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Adam Richardson, a 39-year-old Fond du Lac man, was sentenced Monday for a February 2022 car crash that killed his wife and brother-in-law.



Prosecutors say Richardson was under the influence of alcohol while driving almost 100 miles per hour into a tree.

Richardson will serve a total of 15 years in confinement and five years of extended supervision.

The victims' families testified in support of Richardson.

In February 2023, Richardson was convicted of two counts Homicide by Intoxicated Us of a Vehicle - with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration.

In a sentencing hearing Monday, a judge gave Richardson 7.5 years of confinement and two and a half years of extended supervision for each charge, to be served consecutively. In total, that's 15 years jail and five years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Richardson, his wife and his brother-in-law been drinking at a fundraiser. Richardson drove the group home and hit a tree while driving along Highway 151, killing his wife and brother-in-law.

Prosecutors said his blood alcohol content was 2.1, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

"It wasn't an accident in any way, shape, or form," Assistant District Attorney Catherine Block said. "At every step of this situation, a choice was made."

Richardson's defense attorney asked for two and a half years confinement, saying his children need him and he didn't mean to crash.

"What should matter when appropriately sentencing somebody is, 'was their action something that was intended to cause harm?'" his attorney Joseph Kennedy said.

Friends and family of the victims testified in court in support of Richardson.

"Our entire family has supported Adam and the kids from day one, and will continue to do so," Kristina Koch, the victims' sister, said.

In court, Richardson apologized for what happened.

"It's unbearable, knowing every day that I caused this and I could have prevented this," Richardson said.

The mandatory minimum sentence for this charge is five years. While the judge has the ability to lower it, he says he didn't find a compelling reason to do so.