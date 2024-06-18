Fond du Lac man recovering after being stabbed with scissors, police say

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police say a 41-year-old Fond du Lac man is recovering after he was stabbed with scissors.

Police say they got called to a reported disturbance inside a home in the 100 block of E. 1st Street in Fond du Lac. When officers arrived, several people inside the home got out of the home but the victim and suspect did not.

Officers located the victim who had a stab wound to his back. Police say he is recovering at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old Fond du Lac man is suspected of stabbing the victim and is currently in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail. Police are referring charges of recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

Police say alcohol appeared to be a factor in the incident.

Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.