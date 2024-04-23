Fond du Lac man leads police on chase before being arrested for multiple assaults

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended near the South Hills Golf and Country Club.

According to a City of Fond du Lac Police Department media release, officers were called to investigate an assault on East Merrill Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say their suspect was driven by his girlfriend to SSM Health-St. Agnes Hospital, as officers were responding to the home.

When they arrived at the hospital, police said the man was acting strangely, and at one point he slammed his girlfriend into the side of the car before speeding off.

Police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputies followed the suspect to a Dairy Queen on Fond du Lac Avenue. There the man tried to enter the food service area without permission. Two employees suffered minor injuries before they pushed the man out of the restaurant.

The suspect drove to the country club and officers set up a perimeter and deployed K-9 units and drones.

Officials found the suspect's car crashed on a golf cart bridge on the golf course.

A homeowner told officers the man ran behind his house. He was taken into custody peacefully.

Police say he was medically cleared before being taken to jail.

He now faces multiple charges.

The man's name was not released.