Fond du Lac man extends Big Mac world record, gets mentioned by comedian Seth Meyers

Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 07, 2024
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man has extended his record for eating the most Big Macs in a lifetime.

The Guinness World Records said Donald Gorske ate 728 more Big Macs in 2023. Gorske has now eaten a total of 34,128 Big Macs throughout his life.

Comedian and NBC late night talk show host Seth Meyers joked about Gorske's record during his show. The joke is at the 1:32 mark in this YouTube clip.

"A man in Wisconsin recently extended his Guinness World Record after eating 728 McDonald's Big Macs in 2023. The record was for healthiest man in Wisconsin," Meyers said.

The Guinness World Records said Gorske was awarded his Big Mac title in 1999.

