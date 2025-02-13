Fond du Lac man convicted for 2022 overdose death in Town of Lamartine

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac County man was found guilty by a judge on Thursday in connection to an overdose death in the Town of Lamartine in June of 2022, announced Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney.

Jeremy J. Stoll, 42, pleaded no contest to First Degree Reckless Homicide and was found guilty by Judge Tricia Walker on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities discovered several online messages between the victim and the defendant referencing drug sales and use. The District Attorney says the autopsy report indicated the cause of death to be mixed drug toxicity — which included fentanyl, norfentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

“The detectives did fantastic work continuing to run down leads throughout this case, which helped lead to the defendant pleading no contest and taking responsibility for his role in the delivery of fentanyl that contributed to the victim’s death", Toney said in the statement.

According to the release, bond was revoked and sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jun. 2.