Fond du Lac man charged with sexual assault of minor pleads not guilty

Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia was charged with child sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment, and strangulation and suffocation.

The defendant pleads not guilty.

The victim's mother is also facing charges.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, charged with allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter, appeared in Fond du Lac County Court on Thursday. He waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Rocha Mejia faces four felony charges: first-degree child sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment, and strangulation and suffocation. Investigators say that in May, he reportedly paid his girlfriend to leave her daughter alone with him in Oakfield, where the alleged assault occurred.

After the incident, the young girl ran to a neighbor for help, who then called the police. The girl’s mother is also facing charges in connection with the case, but her identity is being withheld to protect the child.

The mother's next court appearance is scheduled for October 28th, while Rocha Mejia's next hearing has not yet been set.