Fond du Lac man allegedly fires gun to protect himself from loose dogs

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 69-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into protective custody Tuesday after he fired a gun to protect himself from dogs, police said.

Fond du Lac police say they responded to the 200 block of Gillett Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of possible gunshots in the area.

Officers say they made contact with the man, who was taken into protective custody without incident.

Investigators say the man had been confronted by dogs that had escaped from a fenced yard. During the encounter he was bitten several times and fired the gun to protect himself, police said.

No other individuals were injured and the dogs were not harmed, police said.

