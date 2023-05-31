Fond du Lac makes plans for former Saputo Cheese Factory site

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The City of Fond du Lac is planning on developing the North Main Street Corridor, which includes the plot of land that was formerly home to the Saputo Cheese Factory, which sits near the entrance to Lakeside Park.

“Anything that happens close to the park, people have concerns about,” Fond du Lac resident John Papenheim said.

Community development director Dyann Benson said the property could present many opportunities for the city.

“Saputo obviously is a point of interest, because of its proximity to Lakeside Park, but also because the city owns it, right? So we can immediately start to do something,” Benson said.

Papenheim has been following the city’s plans to develop the north main street corridor, in particular the Saputo property.

“This corner is a really, really big opportunity,” Papenheim said. “It's the entrance to our Lakeside Park, and it's, it's the north end of the north main corridor, which we want to see improved. Let's exploit that opportunity and do something really spectacular here.”

The city conducted a survey of people in the community and held listening sessions to hear input about the plan.

Papenheim attended the most recent one.

“My takeaway from that meeting was, you know, I think the consultant and the city needs to be very careful listening to the citizens of the city, listen to their ideas, take the survey results as part of the process,” Papenheim said.

Many ideas were outlined in a document presented at a recent city council meeting— including ideas for apartments, commercial space, or mixed-use development.

Benson said the specific decisions will be ultimately shaped by what the community wants.

“It's a vision,” Benson said. “Everyone hears the word plan, and they're like, it's set in stone. It is not, we're just at the beginning phases.”

Apartments could provide more housing in the area but people in the community have differing views on that use.

“Private housing, I don't think it's a good idea at all,” Fond du Lac resident Leo Puddy said. “Because it limits the possibilities for the people of Fond du Lac to use this area instead of going into private ownership again.”

Papenheim said he believes the city can come to a solution that can work for everyone.

“An apartment close to Lakeside Park, I think would be wonderful for a retired person to live in,” Papenheim said.

City Council member Jane Ricchio says she hopes the space can be used by the public

“We have nothing for kids between the ages of say 14 and 21,” Ricchio said. “I envision this site, being a community welcoming entertainment center, not only for local youth, but as a draw for people to come to Fond du Lac as a destination, and put seats in restaurants, and heads and beds in our hotels.”

Benson says the city council will have to consider these ideas and fit the plans into a budget, but the city will keep the community involved.

“It could be a combination of all sorts of different uses,” Benson said. “It could be that public, private, you know, use, it could be, you know, recreation uses, like the skating rink, or the trampoline park that was mentioned for kids… It's a large parcel, and, you know, kind of seeing where we are, by the time we develop this site, you know, where are we at with our housing needs within the overall community.”

City documents state that the Saputo development plan will happen between 2024-2026.