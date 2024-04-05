Fond du Lac homicide suspects headed to trial

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Annaka Trudell and Dawson Miller, who are charged in connection to the stabbing death of a woman in Fond du Lac, are heading to trial.



Annaka Trudell is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say she stabbed Calo after attempting to steal drugs from her.

Dawson Miller is charged with felony murder, among other felonies, for allegedly helping to set up the robbery and helping Trudell hide.

Both cases were bound over for trial.

A judge has ruled Trudell will stand trial for the death of Ashley Calo. She's charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Miller is charged with felony murder, as party to a crime, and his case was also bound over for trial.

"It is probable that a felony was committed by each from the testimony," judge Andrew Christenson said. "Each of these cases was bound over for trial. I'm not going to dismiss or reduce anything today.

Prosecutors said Trudell met Calo on Feb. 13 to buy drugs. Though police said Trudell and Dawson had other plans.

"Annaka indicated that Dawson told her to meet up with them and rob her, to take the drugs form her," Detective Vance Henning with the Fond du Lac police said. "Annaka said Dawson told her to take some knives with her for protection."

Police said Trudell told them a fight broke out and she stabbed Calo, who then drove away before crashing her car.

Police said Calo's son was in the car but not hurt.

Miller been charged with multiple felonies.

Detectives said he helped set up the drug deal, and then helped Trudell get out of town after the stabbing.

Calo's friends tell me her son Braxton is now living with family, and beginning to remember that day.

"The foster family is having some difficult conversations," Calo's friend Hollyann Zastrow said. "And because he's so young, it's hard for him to understand what's going on at this point."

Calo's friends said they're raising money for Braxton and are planning to set up and education fund.