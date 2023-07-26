Fond du Lac home sees extensive damage following basement fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac residence that housed a family of six received extensive damage due to a basement fire.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to 605 County Road K at 9:00 p.m. on July 25 to the report of the smell of smoke on the first floor and basement of the home.

Upon arrival, authorities say they encountered heavy smoke conditions showing from the basement of the single-family residence with light to moderate smoke on the first and second floors of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished but caused extensive damage to the basement of the home. Officials say numerous cats were found and removed from the home.

No injuries were reported by the residents or fire rescue personnel. Red Cross will be assisting the family that was displaced due to smoke, water and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

