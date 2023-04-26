Fond du Lac High School responds to report of weapon

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac High School principal David Michalkiewicz said in a letter to parents that a school resource officer received reports of a weapon in the school parking lot at around 8:45 Wednesday morning.

The resource officer found what school officials describe as an “airsoft facsimile weapon” in a vehicle with students.

This weapon is only a replica of a gun, but the district says it is still proceeding with utmost caution.

"It presents a danger, especially in a school setting,” Fond du Lac School District Director of Communications Justin Marien said. “Our schools need to be a safe community. And it's dangerous, even if something were to look like a weapon, that it can be perceived and our police have to respond as if it's real.”

Michalkiewicz and Marien encouraged families to talk with their teens about the dangers of bringing a weapon—even a replica one—to school.

“This was an unfortunate situation for our school and community, as it risks the safety of not only the police department, our school resource officer, the community and the student,” Marien said.

The school says the students involved will face disciplinary action and there is no threat to the students or community at this time.

