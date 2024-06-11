'Fond du lac has been super welcoming': DIY home decor business opens this week

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A new business in Fond du Lac is looking to bring a do-it-yourself approach to home decor.

Board & Brush is opening this weekend, it allows visitors to make their own home decor.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac says 30 businesses have opened in the city in 2024.

Victoria Bernard said she’s always had a passion for woodworking.

"My grandpa used to be a big woodworker and from the time I was little on, like, I would just be right next to him," Bernard said.

She moved to Fond du Lac a year ago and this week is bringing her passion to life with the new store “Board and Brush," a franchise that lets visitors take raw wood, distress it, sand it, and then paint it into home decor.

She said she worked closely with Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the county’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization.

"Fond du lac has been super welcoming," Bernard said.

Envision said this is one of 30 new businesses that have opened in Fond du Lac so far in 2024, and Envision said worked with more than 100 entrepreneurs.

Bernard said the community is close.

"There's a lot of small businesses around here," Bernard said. "I've met a lot of great people already."

The business opens to the public this Friday.