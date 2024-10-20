Fond du Lac football community rallying around team's D1 commit

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Despite a 3-6 record this season, the Fond du Lac Cardinals football community is coming together around the team's D1 commit.



Rhett Hlavacka has committed to play football at the University of Minnesota

The team says the move is boosting morale in the community and exciting fans

Video shows reaction to the commitment

A back injury is keeping Rhett Hlavacka off the field Friday night's game against Oshkosh West. But, standing 6'4" and weighing 240 pounds, the senior linebacker is hard to miss—even on the sidelines.

This summer, Hlavacka committed to play football at the University of Minnesota.

"It means everything," Hlavacka said.

Cardinals Head Coach Sam Plucker said the news was inspiring for the community.

"That's kind of the ticker line story, once when someone from this town gets that opportunity," Plucker said.

Despite a 3-6 record, Plucker and Hlavacka's teammates say having a D1 commit is boosting morale among cardinals fans.

"I think the cool part is all the little kids kind of get to know him, and they look up to him, and they kind of feel like it's possible for them to have that same type of future," Plucker said.

Teammate Carson Murphy said the move brings confidence to younger teammates.

"He kind of has a lot of guys inspired to be like him, I'd say, go on D1, and all that," Murphy said.

It's a responsibility Hlavacka said he takes seriously.

"I definitely try to be the best mentor that I can and the best leader that I can to those younger guys, because I know what they're watching me every single move that I do," Hlavacka said.

Hlavacka's mom Michele Hlavacka said she's been touched by the support for her son.

"We've gotten lots of congratulations messages over the last few months," she said.

Hlavacka plans to graduate Fond du Lac High School a semester early, and start at Minnesota this January.

