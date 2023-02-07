Fond du Lac firefighters rescue person from house fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt following a house fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Court in Fond du Lac, but one person had to be rescued from inside the home.

Firefighters responded after 1:30 Tuesday morning. There was extensive damage and firefighters say it could be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fond du Lac Police assisted with scene management and traffic control. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure the electric utility.

FDLFR crews will be out canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday handing out fire safety literature highlighting the importance of smoke alarms and detectors in the home.