Fond du Lac Firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 08, 2023
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue firefighter has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was interviewed by authorities on Friday, Aug. 4 in connection to a cyber tip received as part of an online child exploitation investigation.

Ramirez-Tellez admitted to receiving and viewing child pornography on his cell phone, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint also has Ramirez-Tellez admitting to authorities that when searched, they would find sexually explicit images and videos of children as young as 1-2 years old on his phone with additional images on a small tablet located in his lunch cooler.

The criminal complaint outlines that Ramirez-Tellez was part of "various chat groups" where he received inappropriate content depicting underage girls.

According to the complaint, Ramirez-Tellez, "felt thankful that law enforcement intervened because otherwise, he may have never stopped seeking out the inappropriate content of children."

With each charge, Ramirez-Tellez faces up to 25 years in prison.

Online court records show Ramirez-Tellez made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

