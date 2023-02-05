Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center.

Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, an aerial apparatus was used to extinguish the fire while a representative from Sadoff's arranged for an equipment operator to break up the scrap pile. The scrap pile was determined to be materials waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.

There were no reported injuries.