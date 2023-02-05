Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department
Margaret Cahill, WGBA
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department
Posted at 9:11 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 10:11:08-05

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center.

Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, an aerial apparatus was used to extinguish the fire while a representative from Sadoff's arranged for an equipment operator to break up the scrap pile. The scrap pile was determined to be materials waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Margaret Cahill: NBC 26's reporter in Fond du Lac!

Margaret_Cahill.jpg

Margaret Cahill

1:39 PM, Jul 22, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!