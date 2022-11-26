Fond du Lac driver arrested after multiple hit-and-runs, fleeing police

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 57-year- old Fond du Lac man was arrested after multiple hit-and-runs and fleeing the police during a traffic stop.

In a release from the Fond du Lac Police department, officers responded to a call for assistance on Nov. 25 at 8:59 p.m. to the information that a black SUV rammed a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1100 block of E. Johnson Street and drove off.

Moments later, dispatch received reports of the same black SUV partaking in two more hit-and-run incidents. Starting at 9:02 p.m. the SUV backed into a vehicle at the intersection of West Scott Street and Lakeshore Drive, then shortly after, the black SUV struck a parked vehicle, causing the parked vehicle to be used into a structure in the 300 block of Doty Street.

FDLPD Officers were able to locate the SUV involved in the hit-and-run crashes at the intersection of North Main Street and East McWilliams Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

When officers contacted the driver of the SUV, the driver took off in the vehicle and fled from officers, starting a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 50 miles per hour, traveling through areas in the central portions of the city.

Fond du Lac Police Department Officers and Fond du Lac Sheriff Office Deputies pursued the vehicle until the SUV struck an FDSO squad car at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Second Street.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and a 57-year-old Fond du Lac male was taken into custody and arrested on charges of Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated 2nd Offense, and Felony Bail Jumping.

The investigation into this incident and vehicle pursuit is at the beginning stages and remains under active investigation.

No further details or information have been released.

