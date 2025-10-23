Fond du Lac daycare worker arrested for allegedly injuring 3-month-old infant

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A daycare worker in Fond du Lac has been arrested after a 3-month-old infant sustained a fractured arm while in her care, police said.

Ashley Karschnick, 32, was arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of causing the injury to the infant at Lily Pad Day Care on 4th Street, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The investigation began Oct. 13 when detectives responded to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee regarding the injured infant. The child's injury was first discovered after being picked up early from the daycare and evaluated at a Fond du Lac hospital before being referred to Children's Hospital for specialized care.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews and reviewed extensive surveillance footage during their investigation, police said.

"The safety and well-being of our community's children will always be our highest priority," Lieutenant Nick Hahn wrote in a news release posted to the department's Facebook page. "We understand how deeply troubling cases like this are, and we remain committed to thorough investigations, transparency, and accountability."

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the Fond du Lac County Department of Human Services – Child Protective Services and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Police said they take all allegations involving child abuse or neglect extremely seriously and continue working with community partners to ensure every child in the city is protected.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Detective Chris Deering at (920) 322-3723 or cdeering@fdl.wi.gov, or call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

No additional information is being released at this time.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.