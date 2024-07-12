Fond du Lac County has 15 cases of whooping cough: health officials describe symptoms

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — There are currently 15 positive cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Health Department.

The county has not had a case of whooping cough since 2011.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department says the infection is characterized by coughing, sneezing, and other allergy-like symptoms.

Whooping cough is a highly-contagious respiratory disease, according to Raine Bleecker, a health educator communications specialist with Fond du Lac County Health Department.

"It has cold-like allergy-like symptoms, so individuals experience things like sneezing, coughing, runny nose, a low-grade fever, those kind of things the cough can turn into more of like an intense cough," Bleecker said.

Now, there are currently 15 cases, all among teenagers. But Bleecker says that’s not necessarily the group that’s most at risk.

"Most at risk are pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and then babies under the age of one," Bleecker said.

I asked parents in Fond du Lac County what they’re doing to keep their kids healthy.

"We're actually just being really cautious, having kids wash their hands, obviously, just being aware, like when we're out in public, if there's any signals of people around us being, you know, perhaps infected with it, just being cautious," said parent James Adamson.

"It's just teaching them things that I was taught by my mom when I was young, is to wash hands and to think about what you're touching before you do it," said parent Chris Decker.

Bleecker said there are several ways people can keep themselves and their families safe.

"So we recommend staying up to date on your vaccines for that best practice, and then if you are experiencing symptoms, to remain at home," Bleecker said.

Bleecker said if people begin to show symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed to whooping cough, they should contact their doctor.

