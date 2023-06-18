Fond du Lac celebrates Juneteenth

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac celebrated its 15th annual Juneteenth event Saturday.

The event was put on by Ebony Vision—a group whose goal is to empower and give a voice to the black community in fond du lac .

The celebration included barbecue, local vendors, a cooking contest, music, games, and lots of education around the significance of Juneteenth.

"It's a significant part of our history, not just black history, but history in general,” Ebony Vision board member Antonio Godfrey Sr. said.

Ebony vision member Keziah Love said the event is about bringing people together.

"It's just a way for us to just show other people just about us our culture, our heritage, and things that a lot of people do have questions about,” Love said. “And I think that's what makes our community in our world a bigger and a better place."

This is Ebony Vision's biggest event of the year and attracted about 200 people throughout the day.

Ebony Vision president Daisy Fraizer said she hopes people find both fun and education during the celebration.

"Freedom, the black independence day, the emancipation day… It's sacred to us,” Frazier said. “You know, we can come out and have the barbecue, and listen to great music and support vendors in our community, but the historical value of this festival it runs deep."

Fraizer said the group is working to plan more events during Black History Month in February.