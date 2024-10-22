Firefighters working to contain two building fires in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Firefighters from several different agencies are working to contain two buildings that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Erick Gerritson, the fire started outside a neighboring community on Draeger Lane, and Mount Calvary firefighters arrived on scene shortly after the call came in to dispatch after 2 a.m.

Again, at least two buildings are involved, and we're working to learn whether any animals or people were hurt.

We are also working to learn how the fire started and how much damage was caused.

