Fire Safety Checklist: Does your home measure up?

Video shows Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue crews who canvassed the neighborhood near East 2nd Street following a fire just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday the Fond du Lac Fire department responded to calls of a house fire. I’m Katlyn Holt and some firefighters came out on Sunday morning to hand out fire safety checklists to homes near the incident.

"It's great networking, to let them know that we're here for them," [said Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety, Jason Roberts.]

Sunday morning, firefighters from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Department canvassed the neighborhood around East 2nd Street, to hand out fire safety literature.

Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety, Jason Roberts, says this is something they do following each fire, as a way to inform community members and try to prevent future incidences.

"We really try to focus on approximately 40 homes and so a one to two block radius depending on the size of those blocks in our community," said Division Chief Roberts.

At the fire early Sunday morning, Division Chief Roberts says they were able to evacuate all of the house's occupants from the fire safely.

Jodi and Shawn Daniels, the property owners, along with their son Henry, were there to survey the damage.

"Fortunately, it's very limited to the backside of the property with a room over the garage and the garage itself and some doorways and a lot of soot damage, but fortunately, also the bottom floor is really unscathed," said Daniels.

The Daniels said having doors closed prevented additional damage, but they had advice for other homeowners.

"Don't mess with your smoke detectors," warned Daniels.

Division Chief Roberts says there are some easy tips to pass on to the community.

"Testing the smoke alarms monthly, changing those smoke alarms out every 10 years, as well as “close before you doze,” focusing on closing that door when you go to bed at night," said Division Chief Roberts.

If you are interested in learning about the fire checklist, you can contact the Fond du Lac Fire Department.